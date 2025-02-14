EU to strike back on US reciprocal tariff policy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the European Commission vowed a "firm and immediate" response to US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of new tariffs targeting Europe.

In an official statement, the Commission condemned the proposed reciprocal tariff policy as a "step in the wrong direction" that will heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt global market efficiency.

"The European Commission views the reciprocal tariff policy proposed by President Trump as an unwarranted barrier to free and fair trade," the statement read. "The European Union will respond firmly and immediately against unjustified trade barriers."

We view President Trump's proposed "reciprocal” trade policy as a step in the wrong direction.The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade.We will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified… pic.twitter.com/iQKQJc99xU — European Commission (@EU_Commission) February 14, 2025

While the specifics of Trump's proposal remain pending—with details expected ahead of its scheduled implementation on April 1—Bloomberg News reports that the US President cited intra-EU practices, such as the application of value-added tax (VAT), as examples of unfair trade practices that necessitate a countermeasure.

Since President Trump took office, the ongoing international trade dispute has intensified. In a recent Oval Office address, Trump criticized US allies, remarking that they were often "worse than our enemies" in trade. His comments singled out the European Union, accusing it of engaging in "completely brutal" trade practices with Washington.