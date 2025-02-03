Denmark slams US: Greenland Is Not for Sale

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected US interest in acquiring Greenland.

Speaking ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Frederiksen called for European solidarity in addressing any potential pressure from Washington. “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and it is not for sale,” she stated.

Her remarks followed comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Jan. 30, who confirmed that President Donald Trump’s interest in purchasing Greenland was “not a joke” and that military or economic pressure had not been ruled out.

While dismissing the idea of a sale, Frederiksen acknowledged the increasing geopolitical importance of the Arctic region, citing US concerns over Russian and Chinese activity. “The Arctic is becoming increasingly important for defense, security, and deterrence,” she remarked, signaling Denmark’s willingness to enhance cooperation with the US in the region.

However, she urged the EU to remain united and respond decisively to any undue pressure. “I will never support conflict among allies, but if the US imposes tough conditions on Europe, we must respond collectively and decisively,” she warned.

Denmark has already taken steps to strengthen its security presence in the Arctic. Last week, Frederiksen’s government announced a 14.6 billion kroner (nearly $2 billion) agreement with Greenland and the Faroe Islands to improve surveillance and regional security. The investment includes new naval vessels, long-range drones, and upgraded satellite capabilities.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas echoed Frederiksen’s concerns, warning against economic tensions. “Trade wars have no winners. If the US starts one, the only beneficiary will be China,” she cautioned, emphasizing the need for a coordinated European approach.