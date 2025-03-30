Trump expresses confidence: Greenland acquisition has '100% chance of success'

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his confidence in Washington’s plan to acquire Greenland, declaring the effort has a "100% chance of success."

In a televised interview with NBC, Trump suggested that the US could move forward without military intervention but did not rule out any options.

He also described the discussions over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, as ‘’serious’’ and underscored his administration’s commitment to the initiative.

His comments followed a visit by Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, to the island, where they met with service members at Pituffik Space Base, a US Space Force facility on the northwestern coast.

During the visit, Vance criticized Denmark’s handling of Greenland, stating that Copenhagen had failed to serve the best interests of the island’s residents.

Addressing concerns about the geopolitical ramifications, particularly regarding Russia and China, President Trump dismissed the notion that the move was linked to broader international tensions.

He emphasized that securing Greenland was about "international peace, security, and power."

He also warned against increased foreign activity near the island, particularly by Russia and China, stressing that the US would not tolerate any actions that could threaten its interests or global stability.

We must stick together

The visit and Trump’s remarks come amid shifts in Greenland’s political landscape.

Four of the five parties elected to parliament earlier this month have formed a broad-based coalition government, a move widely seen as a response to Washington’s growing interest in the territory.

Prime Minister-designate Jens-Frederik Nielsen highlighted the mounting pressure on Greenland’s population, asserting, "We must stick together. Together we are strongest." His remarks were met with applause and cheers in the capital, Nuuk, following the signing of the coalition accord.