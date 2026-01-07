US holds leverage over Venezuela, Diplomacy first on Greenland issue

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States holds “maximum leverage” over Venezuela’s interim authorities following a recent US-backed military operation, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the US President Donald Trump administration is in close contact with Venezuela’s interim leadership, led by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, adding that the United States is coordinating its approach under the direction of Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and the national security team.

Leavitt described it as “too premature” to outline a timetable for elections in Venezuela, stressing that Washington is focused on managing the immediate political and security situation.

No US troops are deployed on the ground in Venezuela, noting that Trump “reserves the right” to use the US military if necessary, she stated.

On the US president’s interest in acquiring Greenland, the White House Press Secretary indicated that "all options are always on the table for President Trump as he examines what's in the best interest of the United States, but I will just say that the President's first option always has been diplomacy."

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the New York Times that Washington is pursuing the purchase of Greenland, stressing that recent comments about the island should not be interpreted as a military threat.