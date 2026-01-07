US denies military threat in Greenland acquisition plans

Shafaq News– Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Washington is pursuing the purchase of Greenland, stressing that recent comments about the island should not be interpreted as a military threat.

Speaking to the New York Times, Rubio added that President Donald Trump asked his aides to develop an updated plan for acquiring Greenland, recalling that he had raised the idea during his first term in office.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt explained that Trump's administration is exploring a range of options to achieve the objective, noting that the use of US military forces “remains an option under the authority of the commander-in-chief.”

“Acquiring Greenland is a national security priority,” she added, describing it as essential for deterring adversaries in the Arctic region.

Located more than 2,900 kilometers from the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland is one of two semi-autonomous territories in the kingdom, alongside the Faroe Islands. The vast Arctic territory holds significant strategic importance and is rich in mineral resources. Polls conducted in 2024 by Sermitsiaq.AG, one of Greenland’s major newspapers, showed that while most residents support independence from Denmark, they oppose incorporation into the United States.