Oman announces US-Iran talks will take place in Geneva on Thursday

Shafaq News- Muscat

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced on Sunday that a new round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran will be held in Geneva next Thursday.

Posting on X, Al-Busaidi added that negotiations will be held “with a positive push to go the extra miles towards finalizing the deal."

A senior US official told Axios that the US is prepared to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on Friday if Tehran submits a detailed proposal within the next 48 hours, noting that the Trump administration is waiting for Iran’s draft before confirming participation in the meeting. He stressed, “The US and Iran could discuss the possibility of an interim agreement before reaching a comprehensive nuclear deal.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that he will likely meet US envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva next week, noting that a “good chance” still exists for a diplomatic solution on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Speaking with CBS News, Araghchi stressed that Tehran remains committed to negotiations that safeguard its national interests, underlining that diplomacy is the only path for Washington to gain clarity on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

“There is no need for an American military buildup,” Araghchi warned, asserting that Iran will not be intimidated and is fully prepared to respond to any threats.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump set a 15-day deadline for Iran to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal,” warning of potential consequences. Tehran, however, reiterated its uranium enrichment rights. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian remarked that “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”