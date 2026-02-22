Iraq renames Al-Sulaymaniyah airport after former President Jalal Talabani

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority approved renaming Al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport as Jalal Talabani International Airport, in honor of the late Iraqi president and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) founder.

The name change will take effect on March 19, 2026, with the new designation to be adopted in all official correspondence, navigation charts, and related documents, as part of broader updates in the civil aviation sector that include revising airport codes, signals, and technical data across approved navigation systems.

In September 2025, a source in Al-Sulaymaniyah told Shafaq News that the Jalal Talabani Foundation had submitted a formal request to rename the airport after the late Iraqi president. The proposal later received approval from caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and ratification from the Ministry of Transport.