President Barzani: KDP and PUK need to reach a strategic agreement

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Monday that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan need to reach a strategic agreement.

Barzani said during a ceremony held in memory of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, "For me, Mam Jalal is a memory of peace and cooperation. I met him for the first time when he signed on November 8, 1986, with my father (Idris Barzani) the peace agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan."

"The peace agreement between Mam Jalal and my father was a pillar of public peace in Kurdistan."

He added, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan need a strategic agreement that suits the current circumstances."