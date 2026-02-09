Iraq security brief: Baghdad executes killer of Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr, multiple fatalities nationwide

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 9.

- Iraq Executes Convicted Crimes-Against-Humanity Figure (Baghdad)

The National Security Service said that authorities carried out the death sentence against Saadoun Sabri Al-Qaisi after completing all judicial procedures, citing his conviction for crimes against humanity, including the killing of cleric Mohammed Baqir Al-Sadr.

- Civil Defense Contains Car Showroom Fire (Erbil)

A Civil Defense source told Shafaq News that teams contained a large fire at a new-car showroom in Erbil, causing major material damage without recording injuries.

- RPG Explosion Seriously Injures Man (Baghdad)

A man suffered critical injuries after an RPG rocket exploded while he attempted to fire it toward his home.

- Security Forces Arrest Killer at Crime Scene (Baghdad)

Iraqi police arrested a gunman who shot and killed a civilian in the Hur Rajab area south of Baghdad.

- Sabotage Targets Oil Wells in Sindbad Field (Basra)

Unknown perpetrators stole safety valves from two oil wells and caused oil and gas leaks at two others in the Sindbad field, prompting emergency maintenance operations.

- Police Arrest Gold Theft Suspect (Najaf)

Police arrested a suspect who drilled through a wall and stole three kilograms of gold worth 800 million dinars from a jewelry shop in central Najaf.

- Police Arrest Grenade Delivery Suspect (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police said it arrested a motorcycle driver who delivered a hand grenade disguised as a parcel to a residence, charging him under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

- Authorities Arrest Harassment, Fight Suspects (Baghdad)

Karkh Police announced the arrest of several suspects involved in harassment and a physical altercation in Al-Bayaa area following emergency calls to 911.

- Teenagers Kill Man in Stabbing Attack (Al-Diwaniyah)

A security source told Shafaq News that several teenagers stabbed a man to death in Al-Wahda neighborhood, adding that the police opened an investigation.

- Fire Burns PMF Vehicles (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that fire damaged two Popular Mobilization Forces vehicles in Al-Buaytha area, with authorities launching an investigation.

- Police Arrest Nurse Killer (Dhi Qar)

Dhi Qar Police announced the arrest of a suspect who confessed to killing a nurse inside his clinic.

- Security Forces Seize Drug Manufacturing Site (Saladin)

Authorities dismantled a drug factory operated by Iraqis and foreigners northeast of Saladin and seized narcotics and equipment.

- Teen Girl Dies, Boy Attempts Suicide (Baghdad)

A 2010-born girl died by gunshot suicide, while a 2009-born boy sustained critical burns during a suicide attempt in Al-Rashad, a security source told Shafaq News.

- Family Dispute Kills Father, Injures Son (Basra)

A family dispute in Al-Zubair escalated into gunfire, killing a man in his fifties and injuring his son.

- Gunmen Kill Civilian, Police Arrest Suspects (Baghdad)

Police arrested three gunmen who shot and killed a civilian, citing personal disputes as the initial motive.

- Intelligence Officer Found Dead (Baghdad)

Iraqi Intelligence Service officer died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle, with initial indications pointing to family and psychological pressures.