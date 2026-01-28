Iraq security brief: Terror arrests in Al-Anbar, Tribal clashes erupt in Dhi Qar

Iraq security brief: Terror arrests in Al-Anbar, Tribal clashes erupt in Dhi Qar
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 28.

- Counterterrorism Forces Arrest Two (Al-Anbar)

Iraq’s Counterterrorism Service said it detained two terrorists in Al-Anbar less than 24 hours after authorities detained an ISIS member wearing a suicide belt in the same province.

- Asayish Bust Murder Suspect (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

Kurdistan Region Asayish forces arrested a murder suspect in Chamchamal less than 24 hours after the killing of Ziad Mohammed in Piramagrun, according to an official statement.

- Police Rescue Suicide Attempt (Babil)

Babil Police River Units saved a young man attempting suicide in the Al-Hilla River area and transferred him to competent authorities, citing psychological distress.

- Police Dismantle Blackmail Gang (Diyala)

Diyala police revealed in a statement it apprehended two suspects involved in organized blackmail and referred them for investigation.

- Police Shut Illegal Dollar Exchange Outlets (Al-Diwaniyah)

Al-Diwaniyah police closed three illegal Qi Card outlets trading dollars, seized $9,500 and a handgun, and took legal action against those involved.

- Teen Dies in Apparent Suicide (Dhi Qar)

A security source told Shafaq News that a 15-year-old boy died by gunshot inside his home in Al-Gharraf district, with authorities transferring the body for forensic procedures.

- Anti-Narcotics Arrest International Drug Dealer (Basra)

Iraq’s General Directorate for Drugs and Psychotropic Substances detained an international drug dealer in Basra and seized one kilogram of narcotics

- Bakery Owner Killed in Gas Fire (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that a bakery owner died after a gas leak triggered a fire inside his shop in Al-Hurriya area, prompting Civil Defense teams to extinguish the blaze and open an investigation.

- Tribal Clashes Erupt in Al-Shatra (Dhi Qar)

A security source told Shafaq News that violent tribal clashes broke out between the Bani Saeed and Al-Hilaliyeen clans in Al-Shatra district, with security forces struggling to contain the fighting.

- Woman Dies in Apparent Suicide (Nineveh)

A security source revealed that a woman in her twenties died by suicide in Bashiqa, with preliminary investigations linking the incident to family disputes following a divorce.

- Residents Block Road Over Power Outages (Kirkuk)

Dozens of residents in the Benja Ali neighborhood blocked a main road and burned tires to protest ongoing electricity outages, accusing local authorities of failing to address service demands.

