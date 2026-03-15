ِAraghchi accuses US of using Iran‑style drones to attack Arab states

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday accused the United States of manufacturing drones similar to Iranian models and using them to carry out attacks in Arab countries.

In press remarks, Araghchi said Tehran is ready to form a joint investigative committee with regional countries to examine the targets that have come under attack, stressing that “Tehran’s strikes were directed only at US bases and interests in the region.”

Araghchi added that ending the war “depends on preventing its recurrence and securing compensation for Iran.”

Iranian Fars News Agency reported that the United Arab Emirates was the source of drone attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, citing an unnamed source. Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied involvement in attacks on several countries, including facilities owned by Saudi oil company Aramco, the port of Salalah in Oman, and Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.