Attack targets student event at Baghdad’s University of Technology

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A group of individuals stormed a student-organized event at the University of Technology in Baghdad and assaulted participants, security sources told Shafaq News on Friday, noting the incident occurred last Wednesday.

One source said the attackers forced their way into a TEDx event on campus, carrying out physical and verbal assaults against student organizers. The incident also involved property damage and chants accusing students of being “agents of foreign agendas and Jeffrey Epstein.”

A second source said threats had persisted in the days leading up to the event and remain ongoing, posing a risk to students’ safety both inside and outside the university.

The event was officially licensed and held under university supervision. The TEDx program is a global initiative organized within recognized academic frameworks and is not affiliated with any external entities, contrary to circulating claims.

Event organizers called on security authorities to intervene urgently to ensure their protection and to open an immediate investigation to identify those responsible and hold them accountable. They warned that continued threats and incitement campaigns pose a serious risk to their safety and undermine the academic environment and freedom of cultural activities within universities.