Gunmen attack tribal leader’s house in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad

Gunmen attack tribal leader’s house in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad
2024-02-29T21:04:14+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gunmen targeted the house of a tribal leader (sheikh) in al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, with two RPG shells.

A source stated to Shafaq News Agency, “the attack was followed by gunfire, but no casualties were reported, only material damage to the house.”

The source also said that a security force cordoned off the area of the incident and searched for the shooters and their whereabouts.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon