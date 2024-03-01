An Iraqi soldier killed in an explosive device in Al-Tarmiya
Shafaq News/ On Friday, an explosion killed and injured members of the Iraqi Army north of Baghdad.
A security source told to Shafaq News Agency that "while conducting an inspection operation in the Al-Salman area of Al-Tarmiya district, an explosive device detonated, killing one soldier and wounding four others from the Army."
The Iraqi forces were in search of those who attacked the house of a tribal Sheikh in the area.
On Thursday evening, a security source told our agency that the Sheikh's house was struck by two RPG shells, followed by gunfire.
No human casualties were reported.