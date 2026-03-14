US Embassy attack damages satellite communications system in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An attack targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad damaged a satellite communications system inside the diplomatic compound on Saturday, a senior security source told Shafaq News, as security tensions continue to rise across Iraq and the wider region.

The source indicated that the system handled satellite-based data transmission for diplomatic personnel and staff inside the embassy complex. The embassy’s C-RAM air defense system, he added, did not intercept the unidentified drone involved in the strike despite its proximity to the target, allowing the aircraft to hit the communications equipment directly.

Earlier, the Associated Press cited security sources describing smoke and flames rising from inside the compound after a rocket strike. One projectile struck a helicopter landing pad within the embassy grounds, causing material damage.

No casualties have been confirmed, and authorities have yet to identify the group responsible for the attack.

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