Loud blast heard in Baghdad as US confirms planned detonation
2025-07-19T09:27:38+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Baghdad confirmed, on Saturday, that it had conducted a “controlled explosion” inside one of its diplomatic facilities in the capital.

In a brief post on X, the embassy stated the detonation occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and had been coordinated in advance with Iraqi authorities.

No details were provided about the purpose of the operation.

The announcement came after social media reports and local news outlets reported a loud explosion near the US embassy, reportedly close to al-Tawhid base in the fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and Iraqi government institutions.

Notably, Iraq hosts numerous US bases, several of which have repeatedly come under attack.

