Loud blast heard in Baghdad as US confirms planned detonation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States Embassy in Baghdad confirmed, on Saturday, that it had conducted a “controlled explosion” inside one of its diplomatic facilities in the capital.

In a brief post on X, the embassy stated the detonation occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and had been coordinated in advance with Iraqi authorities.

The Iraqi authorities were notified of a controlled explosion on Saturday, July 19, around 08:30 at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a U.S. diplomatic facility. — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 19, 2025

No details were provided about the purpose of the operation.

The announcement came after social media reports and local news outlets reported a loud explosion near the US embassy, reportedly close to al-Tawhid base in the fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and Iraqi government institutions.

Notably, Iraq hosts numerous US bases, several of which have repeatedly come under attack.