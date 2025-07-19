Loud blast heard in Baghdad as US confirms planned detonation
Shafaq News – Baghdad
The United States Embassy in Baghdad confirmed, on Saturday, that it had conducted a “controlled explosion” inside one of its diplomatic facilities in the capital.
In a brief post on X, the embassy stated the detonation occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and had been coordinated in advance with Iraqi authorities.
The Iraqi authorities were notified of a controlled explosion on Saturday, July 19, around 08:30 at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a U.S. diplomatic facility.— U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 19, 2025
No details were provided about the purpose of the operation.
The announcement came after social media reports and local news outlets reported a loud explosion near the US embassy, reportedly close to al-Tawhid base in the fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and Iraqi government institutions.
Notably, Iraq hosts numerous US bases, several of which have repeatedly come under attack.