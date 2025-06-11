US Embassy to Shafaq News: President Trump committed to Americans safety

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Baghdad said in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

“In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq,” the spokesperson added.

This came following an announcement from the embassy about a reduction in its staff in Iraq, confirming that the decision is part of broader regional measures aimed at ensuring the safety of American personnel.

“These steps concern the American diplomatic presence in several countries in the region, not Iraq alone,” A senior Iraqi government official told Shafaq News, adding that “There are no security indicators on the Iraqi side that justify an evacuation.”

The official reiterated that all available intelligence and security briefings point to increasing stability and internal security in Iraq.

“All Arab and foreign diplomatic missions operating in Iraq enjoy full freedom of movement, safe working conditions, and operational effectiveness across the country—not only in the capital, Baghdad,” the official noted.

These developments come amid rising regional tensions, particularly following comments by Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, who warned that Iran would strike US bases in the region if a confrontation erupted with Washington over nuclear negotiation