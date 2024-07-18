Explosions heard near weapons depot in southern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A weapons depot exploded on Thursday evening in Baghdad's southern suburbs, a security source reported.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity to Shafaq News Agency, provided no details on the nature or number of blasts that hit the facility in the Owairij area.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Iraqi security forces have not yet commented on the incident.

High summer temperature and poor storage were blamed for similar incidents in Iraq over the past few years. In 2020, a person was killed and 29 others were injured when a weapons depot exploded in southern Baghdad. Security sources said the explosion was caused by the high temperature of the weather.