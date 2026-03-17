Drone shot down near US Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone crashed near the US Embassy in central Baghdad on Tuesday evening after air defenses intercepted it, a security source told Shafaq News.

Sirens sounded inside the embassy compound after the aircraft was detected, the source said, adding that defense systems later brought it down into the Tigris River.

Earlier, air defenses protecting the embassy shot down two drones that approached the compound, while separate systems at Baghdad International Airport intercepted another aircraft heading toward the Diplomatic Support Center inside the airport complex.

No casualties were recorded, and authorities have not released additional details.