Vote set for Kurdish areas as Syria pushes delayed parliamentary polls

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Syrian authorities outlined how parliamentary elections will be conducted in the Kurdish-majority areas of Hasakah province and Kobani, with voting expected to take place later in May.

Mohammed Wali, a member of the Supreme Committee for People’s Assembly elections, indicated to Shafaq News that nine seats are allocated to Hasakah following the earlier selection of a representative for Ras al-Ain. The distribution includes four seats for Qamishli, three for Hasakah district, and two for al-Malikiyah. He noted that three parliamentary seats remain unfilled after the Hasakah vote, reserved for Suwayda, where elections will be held at a later stage.

The elections will follow an indirect system based on Decree No. 143 of 2025, under which subcommittees are formed to establish electoral bodies that will later carry out the voting process.

Wali framed the vote as part of a broader effort to overhaul legislation, stating that hundreds of existing laws require amendment or replacement, a task he linked to the role of the incoming parliament.

Subcommittees will be formed across the three constituencies in coordination with official and community actors, with preliminary lists to be published for public review. Citizens will be able to submit objections if nominees fail to meet the required criteria. An appeals mechanism will also be in place, with central committees in each province composed of three judges to review complaints.

Wali attributed the adoption of an indirect system to current conditions, citing displacement of more than eight million Syrians, the absence of comprehensive voter records, limited infrastructure, and ongoing security concerns.

Under the transitional constitutional declaration signed by transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, one-third of the 210-seat parliament will be appointed by the president, while the remaining members will be selected through regional electoral bodies.

Parliamentary elections were held on October 5, 2025, across most provinces, resulting in the selection of 126 representatives, but were postponed in Kurdish areas and Suwayda due to political and security conditions.