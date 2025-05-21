Suwayda: Gunmen raid Governor’s office, expelled by local factions

Shafaq News/ Local factions in the southern Syrian city of Suwayda expelled an armed group after it stormed the governorate building, threatening the governor and staff at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Information on Wednesday.

The ministry said the group aimed to forcibly extract a suspect accused of car theft and succeeded in doing so under armed threat.

In response, local forces led by the “Mountain Brigade” intervened and drove the assailants out of the building, while militants from the “Men of Dignity Movement” secured a safe exit route for the governor following the incident.

Suwayda has witnessed multiple armed clashes in recent months involving local and irregular factions, some of which resulted in casualties. Fighting subsided after a local security agreement was reached with Damascus, allowing for the integration of Suwayda-based forces into the Syrian General Security Directorate to oversee local security.