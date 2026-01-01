Iraq’s Kirkuk Palace of Culture and Arts earns excellence rating

Shafaq News– Kirkuk

The Kirkuk Palace of Culture and Arts received an excellence rating among cultural palaces and houses affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, the institution announced on Thursday.

Palace Director Yousif Tayeb Saleh told Shafaq News that the rating followed an evaluation of performance and activities, crediting the efforts of the staff and cooperation with cultural figures in the northern province.

The recognition applies to the cultural sector in Kirkuk as a whole and encourages continued cooperation in cultural work, he added.

Kirkuk’s cultural palaces and houses operate within a city that hosts some of northern Iraq’s most significant heritage sites, including the Kirkuk Citadel, one of the region’s oldest archaeological landmarks with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, and the Qishla, an Ottoman-era complex that once served as a military and administrative center and still preserves much of its original architectural character.

