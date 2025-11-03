Kirkuk’s Street Theater Festival unites global artists from 16 nations

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The ninth edition of the International Street Theater Festival began on Monday in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, featuring artists and troupes from 16 countries.

Organized by the Kirkuk Palace of Culture and Arts, the festival transforms streets and public squares into open-air stages, offering audiences direct interaction with performers from Iraq and abroad.

Festival director Youssef Tayeb told Shafaq News the event aims to promote cultural dialogue and showcase Kirkuk’s diversity, calling it “a platform for peace and coexistence through art.”

The festival, established nearly a decade ago, has reportedly evolved into one of Iraq’s most prominent cultural gatherings, attracting participants from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

This year’s edition also features workshops, panel discussions, and awards recognizing creative excellence in street theater.