Dollar rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, recording 153,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,100 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 152,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,000 dinars and buying prices at 152,900 dinars.