Dollar prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

At the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar was trading at 157,900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, in contrast to Monday's selling rate of 157,200 dinars for the same amount.

In local market exchange shops in Baghdad, selling prices also increased, with the selling price reaching 159,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchasing price at 157,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's selling price climbed to 157,200 dinars per dollar, with a purchasing rate of 157,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.