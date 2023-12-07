Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar price edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

In Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar traded at 157,400 dinars for 100 dollars, 400 dinars more than Wednesday's price.

In the exchange shops in local markets, the US selling prices reached 158,500 Iraqi dinars, and the purchasing price was 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.