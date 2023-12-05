USD surges against IQD in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates rose as Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, recording 157,600 IQD per $100. This is compared to yesterday's rates of 157,100 IQD per $100.

Our correspondent indicated that selling rates at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 158,750 IQD, while the buying price stood at 157,750 IQD for every $100.