Dollar drops in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar rates decreased in Baghdad's markets, while they surged in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar rates dropped at the opening of both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, settling at 154,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This stood in contrast to the previous day's rate of 154,300 dinars for 100 dollars, Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported.

Our correspondent highlighted that selling prices at local exchange stores in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 155,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate was 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.