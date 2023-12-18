Decline in Dollar prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped as al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 154,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday, Sunday, when prices were at 155,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 155,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 153,250 dinars for 100 dollars.