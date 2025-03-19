Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar inched higher in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 147,250 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,500 IQD and 146,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,100.