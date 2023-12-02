Dollar prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dollar prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

With the opening at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar was recorded at 156,250 dinars against 100 dollars, marking a decrease from Thursday's rate of 156,500 dinars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops also reported a drop in selling prices, reaching 157,250 Iraqi dinars. The purchasing price settled at 155,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

While Erbil's stock market does not operate on official holidays, banking shops in the region noted a decrease in dollar prices.