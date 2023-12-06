Dollar rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News / Today, Wednesday, the prices of the U.S. dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The dollar prices dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges to reach 157,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Tuesday rates of 157,600 dinars per 100 dollars, Shafaq News agency's correspondent.

Our correspondent highlighted that selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 158,000 Iraqi dinars and the buying rate at 156,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.