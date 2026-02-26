Iraq places fourth among South Korea’s oil suppliers in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, ranked fourth among crude suppliers to South Korea in 2025 after increasing its exports to an average of 311,500 barrels per day (bpd), the highest level recorded in seven years, according to data from the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES).

The platform reported that Iraq exported approximately 113.7 million barrels to South Korea during the year, marking a 12% increase compared with 2024.

South Korea’s total crude imports remained stable at around 2.80 million barrels per day in 2025, while the share of Middle Eastern supplies declined to 69.9%, the lowest level since 2022.

Saudi Arabia maintained its lead as South Korea’s largest crude supplier despite a 1% decline in exports to 945,200 bpd. The United States ranked second with a record 460,200 bpd, up 5% year-on-year, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 317,200 bpd, down 18%. Kuwait also increased its exports to South Korea by 6% to 237,600 bpd.