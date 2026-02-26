Geneva talks enter detailed phase as US pushes enrichment curbs

Shafaq News- Geneva

The third round of US–Iran nuclear talks opened Thursday in Geneva under Omani mediation, with both sides moving into technical details and signaling that a fourth round may follow.

Iranian state television, citing a source close to the delegation, said discussions have entered a “more detailed phase” after Tehran presented proposals during the current session.

CNN reported that the US delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is pressing to curb Iran’s uranium enrichment and dismantle key nuclear facilities. Washington wants any halt to enrichment to be “permanent,” the report said, with negotiations focused on narrowing gaps over enrichment levels.

A senior Iranian official, according to media reports, said Tehran’s proposal centers on economic cooperation and stricter transparency under International Atomic Energy Agency oversight. He added that Iran is prepared to lower enrichment levels and reduce stockpiles under supervision but rejects permanent “zero enrichment,” dismantling facilities, or transferring uranium abroad.

The official added that Iran’s missile and defense programs are not on the table, describing enrichment as a sovereign right while offering a temporary freeze under defined terms. He said the framework includes technical guarantees to show Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said talks paused briefly for consultations and would resume later in the evening. Earlier, ISNA reported a temporary suspension.

A senior Iranian official earlier suggested a framework agreement remains possible if Washington confines discussions to nuclear issues, though he acknowledged key gaps remain.