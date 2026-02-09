Iraq nears end of Al-Hol ISIS families' repatriation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has completed most of the process of repatriating its citizens from Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, with only one remaining group yet to be transferred, National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji said on Monday.

Al-Araji, during a meeting with Spain’s Ambassador to Iraq, Alicia Rico Perez, noted that Baghdad is continuing to coordinate with international partners to finalize the remaining phase of the repatriation process, adding that the Iraqi authorities are maintaining rehabilitation and reintegration programs for returning families in cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations.

The Spanish ambassador said her country is keen to strengthen bilateral relations with Iraq, pointing out that cooperation with Iraqi authorities has contributed to the transfer of Spanish nationals from Al-Hol camp.

Since 2021, Iraq has worked with United Nations agencies, the US-led Coalition, and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria to repatriate its nationals from Al-Hol, which previously housed more than 25,000 people linked to ISIS, including nearly 4,000 Iraqis. Returnees are transferred to the Al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh province, where they undergo security screening and rehabilitation before being allowed to return to their home areas.

The repatriation process has faced domestic resistance, particularly in Nineveh, where communities suffered extensive losses during ISIS’s control. It has also been complicated by logistical challenges, including vetting procedures, transportation, documentation, and limited capacity at rehabilitation centers, as Iraq continues to take custody of around 7,000 ISIS detainees transferred from northeastern Syria under arrangements involving the United States.

Earlier, Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Luqman Al-Faily, warned that Al-Hol camp has become a strategic security threat, stressing that securing ISIS detention sites is an international responsibility and a direct concern for Iraq’s national security.

