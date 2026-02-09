ISIS detainee relocations from Syria to Iraq surpass 4,000

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has received a total of 4,583 ISIS detainees, including Iraqis, Syrians, and nationals of other countries, Head of the Security Media Cell Saad Maan revealed to Shafaq News on Monday.

The transfers follow recent security tensions in northeastern Syria between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus authorities that affected ISIS detention sites. In response, US Central Command began relocating detainees to prisons under Iraqi authority as part of a broader plan covering nearly 7,000 inmates.

Last week, Maan confirmed that Iraq transferred 2,250 ISIS detainees from Syrian territory by land and air, in direct coordination with the US-led Coalition.

