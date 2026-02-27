Trump praises Barrack’s role in Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised the performance of his special envoy, Tom Barrack, in Iraq, as the envoy held a series of meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad during his second visit to the capital within a week.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized that “Tom Barrack is doing a good job in Iraq.”

The US envoy met in Baghdad and Erbil with several Iraqi and Kurdish keyleaders, including caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Barrack’s visit followed talks with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki, during which issues related to Iraq’s political process and regional security were discussed. He highlighted Iraq’s role in counterterrorism and conflict de-escalation, according to a statement from Al-Maliki’s office.

The diplomatic activity comes as political blocs elected in late 2025 seek to resolve delayed constitutional steps, including selecting a president and naming a prime minister. Washington earlier set a deadline for the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework to reconsider Al-Maliki’s nomination for premier, a move that has deepened divisions within the alliance.