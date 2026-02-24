US will not decide Iraq’s prime minister, Coordination Framework says

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) will not change its nominee for prime minister because of any US decision, senior lawmaker Bahaa Al-Araji told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) parliamentary bloc leader Al-Araji said the CF will assess the candidate’s acceptability within the alliance and among other political forces, adding that a meeting next week will name a nominee “whether Nouri Al-Maliki or another figure.” He denied receiving any US message and described the premiership as “a purely Iraqi matter.”

Earlier, Al-Maliki told Agence France-Presse he remains committed to his candidacy, as it was agreed within the Framework. Sources have explained to Shafaq News that Al-Maliki sees withdrawal as capitulation to US objections, while some leaders fear removing his name would carry the same political cost.

The Framework, parliament’s ruling alliance, remains divided over Al-Maliki’s bid amid US warnings linked to his 2006–2014 premiership and recent criticism by US President Donald Trump, who cautioned that his return could lead Washington to cut aid to Iraq. The dispute has delayed formal meetings, with mediation efforts underway and talk of rallying a majority vote to revoke his nomination.

