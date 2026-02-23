Iraq’s Al-Maliki confirms PM bid, backs restricting weapons to state

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki said on Monday that he will not withdraw his candidacy for prime minister, as “no one has the right to dictate voters’ choices.”

His remarks came amid US opposition to his potential return to office. A US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that President Donald Trump’s position remains unchanged and that selecting Al-Maliki would lead Washington to reassess its relationship with Iraq. According to a senior Framework official, the US-imposed deadline for withdrawing Al-Maliki’s nomination was set to expire on the evening of February 22.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), Al-Maliki pointed to his “commitment to confining weapons to the hands of the state,” a demand also raised by the United States, acknowledging that Washington has exerted pressure and sent multiple messages focused on state-related issues.

He further rejected any attacks on diplomatic missions in Iraq amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States. “All countries should be assured that we will prevent any violation of their embassies or officially recognized interests in Iraq.”