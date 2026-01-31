Iran’s Ambassador praises Al-Maliki nomination, criticizes US opposition

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, described US opposition to nominating Nouri Al-Maliki as prime minister as interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

In remarks to Kurdish Ava TV, Al-Sadegh noted that after parties within the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, agreed on Al-Maliki’s nomination, Iran welcomed the move, portraying him as an experienced figure who had led two government cabinets and managed major crises.

Attributing opposition to Al-Maliki’s nomination to US figures, including President Donald Trump and US envoy Tom Barrack, the ambassador stressed, “No person or country has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign country like Iraq.”

Regarding the possibility of changing the nominee, Al-Sadegh indicated that Iran would support any candidate selected by the Framework.

On the presidency, a post traditionally held by the Kurdish component, he referred to the lack of agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) over a joint candidate, noting that Iran had encouraged both parties to reach consensus, recalling a statement by the KDP leader Masoud Barzani that political work should be based on “partnership, consensus, and balance.”