Iran’s Ambassador praises Al-Maliki nomination, criticizes US opposition

Iran’s Ambassador praises Al-Maliki nomination, criticizes US opposition
2026-01-31T20:22:16+00:00

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, described US opposition to nominating Nouri Al-Maliki as prime minister as interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

In remarks to Kurdish Ava TV, Al-Sadegh noted that after parties within the Shiite Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, agreed on Al-Maliki’s nomination, Iran welcomed the move, portraying him as an experienced figure who had led two government cabinets and managed major crises.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki’s return rekindles Iraq’s divisions as Iran and the US pull apart

Attributing opposition to Al-Maliki’s nomination to US figures, including President Donald Trump and US envoy Tom Barrack, the ambassador stressed, “No person or country has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign country like Iraq.”

Regarding the possibility of changing the nominee, Al-Sadegh indicated that Iran would support any candidate selected by the Framework.

On the presidency, a post traditionally held by the Kurdish component, he referred to the lack of agreement between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) over a joint candidate, noting that Iran had encouraged both parties to reach consensus, recalling a statement by the KDP leader Masoud Barzani that political work should be based on “partnership, consensus, and balance.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon