Iraq's ruling bloc to decide on Al-Maliki premiership bid in few days

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary alliance bringing together Shiite political forces, will meet this week to decide whether to nominate former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki for a new term as head of government, a political source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the source, the alliance will hold its regular meeting on Saturday to review several files, including political understandings among its factions and their potential impact on cohesion within the Shiite camp.

The discussions come as al-Maliki, whose State of Law Coalition won 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, emerges as a leading contender within the CF, while caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, whose Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition secured 46 seats, withdrew from the race for a second term. The source described al-Sudani’s move as a “political tactic” aimed at placing al-Maliki’s candidacy directly before the alliance, particularly as some parties oppose the latter's return to office amid upcoming domestic and regional challenges.

“The Framework seeks to form a strong government that is acceptable to all political forces and capable of maintaining balance in managing the next phase,” he added.

Earlier this week, Firas al-Muslmawi, spokesperson for the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, told Shafaq News that internal discussions within the CF had produced a preference for al-Maliki, citing his leadership experience in managing government affairs.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing convention, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership of parliament by a Sunni Arab. Together, CF-aligned forces hold around 180 of the 329 seats in parliament, giving the alliance decisive influence over the formation of the next government.