Iran's IRGC announces ‘full control’ of Strait of Hormuz shipping route

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

In remarks carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency, IRGC Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh warned that vessels attempting to transit the strait could face damage from missiles or stray drones.

US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the US Navy is prepared to escort oil tankers through the Gulf shipping route to ensure safe passage.