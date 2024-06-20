Iran condemns Canada’s designation of IRGC as terrorist organization

Shafaq News / Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, condemned Canada’s recent designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, asserting that the classification "will have no impact" and that "Tehran reserves the right to respond" to Canada’s decision.

Kanaani described Canada’s move as "provocative and irresponsible," claiming it continues a misguided path taken by the Canadian government over the past decade under the influence of war advocates.

He emphasized that the Canadian government's action against the IRGC will not affect the legitimate and deterrent capabilities of the Corps, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

On Wednesday, Canada designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization and urged its citizens to leave Iran.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the decision at a press conference, stating, "Our government has decided to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code."

The decision follows months of pressure from the Association of Victims of the Ukrainian Plane, Iranian dissidents in Canada opposed to Tehran’s policies, and the Conservative Party.

Additionally, on June 17, the Canadian Parliament unanimously approved the "Tomaj" bill, which sanctions 31 judges, prosecutors, and investigators from Iran's judicial system.

The sanctions prevent these Iranian judicial officials from residing in or traveling to Canada. The Canadian Parliament considered these judges responsible for suppressing citizens' rights and protesters through sham trials and the torture of Iranian demonstrators.