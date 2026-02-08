Israel signals readiness for unilateral strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli officials have warned US counterparts that Iran’s ballistic missile program poses an existential threat, signaling that Tel Aviv could act independently if Tehran crosses a red line, the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

Citing Israeli military sources, the newspaper noted that high-level exchanges with Washington have taken place in recent weeks, cautioning that Israel would strike key missile production sites, though it has not yet reached the threshold to take that step.

“We continue to monitor developments in Iran,” the sources said, asserting that Israel will not allow Iran to restore strategic weapons systems at a scale that threatens its existence. “This is a historic opportunity to deliver a decisive blow to Tehran’s missile infrastructure.”

Tel Aviv also raised concern that US President Donald Trump might pursue a limited-strike approach similar to recent US operations against Houthi targets in Yemen, which could leave critical Iranian capabilities intact.

The remarks came after the conclusion on Friday of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, held under Omani sponsorship between a US delegation led by Envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian team headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meetings marked the first round of negotiations since the US strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day war between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington wants the talks to also address Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, support for armed groups across the region, and its domestic governance. Tehran rejected that broader agenda, insisting the negotiations remain confined to the nuclear file, noting that it entered the talks “from a position of strength” to reach a fair and mutually acceptable understanding.

