Araghchi: US-Iran talks limited to nuclear file, missiles non-negotiable

Shafaq News- Doha

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that recent negotiations with Washington were conducted indirectly and focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear file.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi described the discussions as “a good start,” cautioning, however, that progress would depend on an approach free of threats or pressure. “Confidence-building is necessary so that genuine negotiations can take place and lead to a fair outcome based on mutual interests.”

Araghchi reaffirmed that uranium enrichment remains Iran’s “legitimate right” and must continue, arguing that past military strikes and bombings had failed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities. At the same time, he said Iran is prepared to reach a “reassuring agreement” on enrichment, maintaining that the nuclear issue can only be resolved through negotiations.

This is a breaking story…