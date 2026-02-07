Dollar closes strong in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, rising by 100 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 149,950 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after opening at 149,850 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 149,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,600.