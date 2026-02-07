Dollar stabilizes in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading mixed in Iraq, hovering around 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,850 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session’s rate.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,250 dinars and bought it at 149,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,550 dinars and buying prices at 149,350 dinars.