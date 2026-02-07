RSF kills 24+ civilians in North Kordofan attack on displaced families

Shafaq News- Khartoum

At least 24 civilians were killed when the Rapid Support Forces attacked a vehicle carrying displaced families in Sudan’s North Kordofan, according to the Sudan Doctors Network on Saturday.

The medical group said the vehicle was transporting civilians fleeing violence in neighboring South Kordofan when it was hit near the city of Al-Rahad. Those killed included eight children, two of them infants, as well as several women.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in Al-Rahad, where doctors are struggling to treat patients amid severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment, the Network said, citing worsening humanitarian conditions in the area. It accused the RSF of deliberately targeting civilians.

“Targeting unarmed civilians constitutes a war crime and a violation of all humanitarian and international laws.”

Earlier this month, an attack on Al-Kuweik Military Hospital in South Kordofan killed at least 22 people, including medical staff, and forced parts of the facility out of service, according to the same source.

Sudan has been gripped by civil war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions. The United Nations has described the conflict as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with more than 14 million people forced from their homes and famine-level hunger spreading in several regions.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have reported repeated attacks on civilians by the RSF in Kordofan and Darfur, citing drone and ground assaults that hit populated areas and critical infrastructure, further restricting humanitarian access.

