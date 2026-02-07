Shafaq News- Baghdad

Falih Al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), said on Saturday that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal exposed the true conduct of figures at the top of global politics, finance, and society, describing the case as a rare moment of truth.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony for a PMF commander, Al-Fayyadh framed the case as revealing a gap between public image and private behavior among those “global elites.” He contrasted those figures with Iraq’s values, underscoring the protection of human rights, respect for women and children, and reliance on lawful income free from corruption or illicit practices.

Rejecting mainstream accusations frequently directed at Iraq —including claims of extremism, terrorism, and social backwardness— he argued that the scandal undermines such narratives and illustrates a stark contrast in conduct.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, shortly after being charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. US prosecutors accused him of exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005, paying them in cash and instructing some to recruit others. On January 30, 2026, the FBI released over 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein, including emails, flight logs, and images that mention numerous international and global figures, renewing scrutiny of his extensive network and the breadth of his connections across politics, business, and society.