RSF attacks in Sudan: 120 killed, kidnapped

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, The Emergency Room in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, announced that 50 people, including 10 volunteers, were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the past week.

In a statement, the Emergency Room reported that approximately 70 people, including 12 volunteers, were kidnapped and detained. It also highlighted widespread violations against citizens in multiple areas of Khartoum by RSF forces and their allied groups.

The Khartoum Emergency Room is an independent relief initiative in Sudan's capital that coordinates between emergency rooms in various neighborhoods.

Khartoum has been witnessing intense clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in recent months, with the army advancing into areas previously controlled by the RSF, aiming to regain full control of the capital.

According to the Emergency Room's statement, several cases of rape have been recorded, though the exact number remains unclear "due to societal fear of reporting such incidents."

Areas in central, southern, and eastern Khartoum have experienced "widespread forced displacement," with the statement also noting a "dangerous increase" in malnutrition, particularly among children, the elderly, and pregnant women, leading to the deaths of seven children since the beginning of March.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated that approximately 3.2 million children under the age of five are at risk of severe malnutrition in Sudan.

Famine has spread across five regions in Sudan, according to UN agencies based on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report supported by the United Nations.

The Khartoum Emergency Room's statement called for the immediate cessation of these crimes and violations against civilians and volunteers and urged the protection of citizens from the conflict.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been in a war between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti.

The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of 12 million people, and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, The United Nations has described the situation as the largest displacement crisis in the world, with both the army and the RSF accused of using starvation as a weapon of war.